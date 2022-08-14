A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped.

The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space.

As of just before 6 p.m., it was “burning uphill in medium brush,” the Fire Department said on Twitter.

Less than half an hour later, firefighters were “making good progress,” and the air units were canceled, the department added.

By 6:45 p.m., “Forward progress stopped and a line is around the fire,” the department said.