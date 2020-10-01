Moorpark man arrested after having sexually and physically abusive relationship with 15-year-old girl: Officials

A Moorpark man is being accused of several charges after an investigation revealed he was in a sexually and physically abusive relationship with a 15-year-old girl, officials announced Wednesday.

Antonio Amezcua is shown in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 30, 2020.

The investigation into Antonio Amezcua, 21, began late last year in connection with distributing child pornography and what Ventura County Sheriff’s Office authorities referred to as revenge porn.

Detectives served search warrants on Amezcua’s cell phone, scoured through his social media accounts and conducted several interviews.

They found that Amezcua allegedly distributed several nude photos of underage girls that were in his possession.

The suspect was arrested at his home Tuesday, officials said. No further details about the victim or the alleged crimes were released.

Amezcua was booked on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor, oral copulation of a child under 16, contacting a minor to commit a felony, distributing child pornography and intimate images, corporal injury to a dating partner, annoying electronic communication, resisting or obstructing a police officer and false identification to a police officer.

Given the evidence seized in the case, officials believe Amezcua may have victimized others.

They encouraged any possible victims, or anyone with additional information about Amezcua’s alleged crimes, to contact Detective Darin Yanover at 805-494-8229 or Darin.Yanover@Ventura.org.