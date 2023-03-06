A Moorpark man was arrested and faces several charges after an investigation revealed he was involved in a sexual relationship with a juvenile female coworker and had supplied her with drugs, authorities announced Monday.

The suspect, identified as Kevin Rojas, and the juvenile victim worked together at a local Thousand Oaks restaurant.

Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office learned that during the course of their “intimate sexual relationship that included a variety of sexual acts,” Rojas recorded some of the activity and later sent the video to the victim, a VCSO news release stated. Officials also said that the suspect provided the juvenile female with methamphetamine on several occasions.

Further investigation uncovered another juvenile female victim at the same restaurant. Rojas had “exchanged intimate body pictures with” that victim as well.

On Mar. 1, Rojas was arrested for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, as well as sodomy and oral copulation with a person under the age of 18. He also faces charges of possession and distribution of child pornography to a person under the age 18, along with providing a controlled substance to a minor.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and officials believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding Rojas, this case or other victims is encouraged to contact Detective Nicole Adrianzen of the Sheriff’s East County Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit at 805-494-8229.