Two convenience store robberies that occurred Tuesday morning are being investigation as the search continues for a suspect in another group of incidents in Buena Park, La Palma and Whittier.

Two robberies were reported early Tuesday in the Westchester and Palms areas of Los Angeles.

That’s as police say a series of robberies in the Southeast L.A. County area that occurred over the weekend appeared to be related.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on Aug. 24, 2021.