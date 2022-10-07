Flowers and candles were laid at the store of Du Lee, who was killed in a stabbing on Oct. 1, 2022. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday began to detail some of the events that led up to the fatal stabbing of 56-year-old Du Young Lee near the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles.

The stabbing on Saturday afternoon occurred after two 17-year-olds went into Lee’s hair extension and wig store, then ran from the store without paying, the LAPD said in a news release.

Lee chased the teenagers, a boy and a girl, and confronted them at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street.

The LAPD claims the male teen produced a gun and that Lee and the boy fought over it prior to the stabbing, which occurred after Lee fell onto the street.

However, video shared with KTLA shows Lee appearing to struggle with the girl over a purse, then the male teen approaches Lee from behind and stabs him multiple times in the stomach, side and back.

Lee then stumbles into the street, where the girl takes the purse as the male teen flees.

The video then shows Lee, who is bleeding profusely from the torso, holding a handgun in the street before he begins to weaken and examines the stab wounds.

Lee was declared dead at the scene, while the teens, who were caught by police shortly after the incident, were arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information can contact Detectives J. Sharman and K. Gonzales at 213-486-8700.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.