More L.A. County libraries now offering free COVID test kits

Los Angeles County’s pick-up COVID-19 test kit program is expanding to more libraries across the region.
The expansion to 14 new county libraries will help make an additional 7,000 free kits available to residents every day.
The program lets residents pick up PCR test kits without appointments, perform the tests at home or in their cars, and then return their samples to the same site for processing.
The samples have to be returned within three to five days of receiving the test kits.
Unlike many at-home tests available at stores, the kits being provided by the county are not rapid antigen tests. Results usually come out within 24-48 hours.
With the new expansion, L.A. County residents in need of a test have 29 pick-up locations to choose from across the county. Test kits are being given out at these locations:
|Obregon Park
Memorial Park North Recreation Center
San Gabriel Valley Airport
Wingate Park
MLK Medical Campus
Ted Watkins Park
Helen Keller Park
Poinsettia Recreation Center – Front Lawn
Plummer Park
Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley
Clara Street Park
Palmdale Hammack Center
College of the Canyons – Santa Clarita
Quartz Hill
|Rosemead Library
West Hollywood Library
Lennox Library
Lawndale Library
San Fernando Library
Huntington Park Library
Lynwood Library
Pico Rivera Library
Sunkist Library
AC Bilbrew Library
Los Nietos Library
Norwood Library
Acton Agua Dulce
South Gate Park
More information on the program and addresses can be found here.
The kits are being given on a first-come, first-served basis and there’s a limit of one kit per person or two kits for a family.
Anyone can get the tests regardless of health insurance status.
Those who use the tests will be required to register online and follow the instructions inside the package to self-test.
For people who can’t pick up the kits themselves, L.A. County Home Test Collection program sends at-home nasal swab test kits by mail to county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or think they were exposed to the virus.
Residents can sign up on the Picture by Fulgent Genetics website to order a test kit to be shipped to their home address by FedEx.
Every home in the U.S. can also get four free at-home COVID-19 tests kits that can be ordered online here. Orders usually shipp in 7-12 days.