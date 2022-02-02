More L.A. County libraries now offering free COVID test kits

Los Angeles County’s pick-up COVID-19 test kit program is expanding to more libraries across the region.

The expansion to 14 new county libraries will help make an additional 7,000 free kits available to residents every day.

The program lets residents pick up PCR test kits without appointments, perform the tests at home or in their cars, and then return their samples to the same site for processing.

The samples have to be returned within three to five days of receiving the test kits.

Unlike many at-home tests available at stores, the kits being provided by the county are not rapid antigen tests. Results usually come out within 24-48 hours.

With the new expansion, L.A. County residents in need of a test have 29 pick-up locations to choose from across the county. Test kits are being given out at these locations:

Obregon Park

Memorial Park North Recreation Center

San Gabriel Valley Airport

Wingate Park

MLK Medical Campus

Ted Watkins Park

Helen Keller Park

Poinsettia Recreation Center – Front Lawn

Plummer Park

Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley

Clara Street Park

Palmdale Hammack Center

College of the Canyons – Santa Clarita

Quartz Hill Rosemead Library

West Hollywood Library

Lennox Library

Lawndale Library

San Fernando Library

Huntington Park Library

Lynwood Library

Pico Rivera Library

Sunkist Library

AC Bilbrew Library

Los Nietos Library

Norwood Library

Acton Agua Dulce

South Gate Park



More information on the program and addresses can be found here.

The kits are being given on a first-come, first-served basis and there’s a limit of one kit per person or two kits for a family.

Anyone can get the tests regardless of health insurance status.

Those who use the tests will be required to register online and follow the instructions inside the package to self-test.

For people who can’t pick up the kits themselves, L.A. County Home Test Collection program sends at-home nasal swab test kits by mail to county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or think they were exposed to the virus.

Residents can sign up on the Picture by Fulgent Genetics website to order a test kit to be shipped to their home address by FedEx.

Every home in the U.S. can also get four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests kits that can be ordered online here. Orders usually shipp in 7-12 days.