More rain forecast for Southern California but it won’t be enough to end lingering drought

A cold storm is expected to bring rain to Southern California next week but it won’t be enough to pull the region out of a lingering drought.

The storm system is expected to move into the Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon and depart Thursday morning, with the best chance of rain during the day on Wednesday, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“it’s a nice little pattern change, thankfully,” Thompson said. “This has been a very windy, Santa Ana-type winter so far so it’s nice to get a chance of rain here.”

Preliminary estimates are calling for half an inch to an inch of rain to fall in most areas, with up to an inch and a half in the mountains, Thompson said.

PATTERN CHANGE for next week: much cooler and unsettled, Tue through Thu. Rainfall totals shown here, along w/ Max Temps on Wed, the coolest day. #CAwx #LArain #SoCal pic.twitter.com/9BpgiFQOZA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 6, 2021