More rain in the forecast for SoCal, along with ‘unseasonably cool’ temps

Wet weather is in the forecast again this week in Southern California, just days after a damaging fall storm swept through the region.

Already some areas of the parched region saw showers overnight, with around 0.1 inches of precipitation recorded in parts of the Southland, the National Weather Service reported Thursday morning.

Light rain is expected again Thursday night into Friday, likely bringing up to a quarter-inch and even a half-inch of rain in some areas, according to the weather service. At least an inch of rain is possible in mountain areas.

Forecasters warned that the wet weather could lead to slick roads during rush-hour traffic.

Here is the projected rainfall for Thursday night and Friday. Most amounts will be 1/4" to 1/2" with local amounts over 1" possible in the mountains. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EhqupTVO1I — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to dip once more, causing “unseasonably cool” weather for early October in the Southland, forecasters said.

Mountain and valleys will be about 10 to 15 degrees below average, and deserts and coastal areas five degrees cooler than average. Temperatures are expected to be even colder on Friday, according to NWS.

It will be feeling a bit like fall out there for the next couple of days 🍂



High temps today in the mtns and valleys will be 10 to 15 degrees below average, while the coast and deserts will be around 5 degrees below average.



It will be even cooler on Friday! #cawx pic.twitter.com/rMXbVZrE2c — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 7, 2021

But thunderstorms are not anticipated with the latest inclement weather, forecasters said.

The reassurance comes after a damaging storm rolled into the region earlier this week, bringing 4,000 lightning bolts to storm-darkened skies earlier, along with heavy downpours, hail, thunder and strong wind gusts.

Monday’s wild weather led to the closure of all Los Angeles County beaches, caused power outages and ignited fires.

Despite the negative impacts, the storm brought some much-needed rain — up to about 0.4 inches — to an area that remains largely mired in severe to extreme drought.