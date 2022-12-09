Don’t put away those umbrellas just yet. Rain is back in the forecast for Southern California this weekend.

The coast and valleys can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain, while local mountains and foothills are expected to get up to three inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain rates are predicted at up to half and inch per hour.

Forecasters predict 8 to 12 inches of snow above 6,000 feet. Additionally, snow levels will fall to around 3,500 feet, with two inches of snow possibly along the 5 Freeway corridor.

That means snow will be possible on the Tejon Pass and the Grapevine Sunday night into Monday morning, the Weather Service warns.

San Luis Obispo County will start to see rain as early as Friday morning and afternoon.

Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties will see light to moderate rain beginning Saturday, the Weather Service said. Heavy rain is also possible early Sunday and into the afternoon hours.