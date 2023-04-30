If you thought Los Angeles was done with the rain, think again. A late season storm is pushing its way into SoCal Monday, bringing an increased chance of rain and mountain snow Tuesday through Thursday, the National Weather service reports.

“We are looking forward to a significant cool down coming our way,” KTLA 5 weatherman Kaj Goldberg said.

A rapidly deepening marine layer moving through the coastal slopes as early as Sunday night will continue well inland, creating the possibility of drizzle or light rain through Monday in Ventura and L.A. counties.

Along with the cloudy, damp conditions, portions of Southern California will also experience gusty winds.

“Wind advisories are in effect through this evening and overnight for the Antelope Valley foothills as well as southwestern Santa Barbara County,” the weather service said. “These advisories will likely need to be extended/reissued for the same areas Monday afternoon and evening.”

By Monday evening, the chance for rain increases. Rainfall totals are forecast to be between 1/3-2/3 of an inch in costal and valley regions and around an inch in the foothills and mountains Tuesday through Thursday. As the storm system moves through the region, the weather service reports a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.

Snow levels during this period are forecast to drop to elevations of 4,500-5,500 feet, with a 50% chance of light snowfall over the Tejon Pass. Above 5,500 feet, an estimated 4-8 inches of snow is expected.

Motorists should be on the lookout for minor roadway flooding and hazardous conditions due to slick streets. Above 5,000 feet, winter driving conditions should be expected.

Friday is expected to remain cool, with Saturday and Sunday seeing dry conditions and temperatures climbing into the lower-to-mid 70’s in inland regions, according to NWS.