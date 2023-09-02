Keep your umbrellas handy as more rainfall is expected across Southern California through the Labor Day weekend.

After waking up to showers on Saturday morning, SoCal residents can expect more rainfall through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain activity will be unpredictable and continue off and on through Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

KTLA meteorologist Kaj Goldberg explains a large area of low pressure off the California coast is drawing in monsoon moisture while creating a very strong marine layer that will push through the Southland.

“With a strong onshore flow, this marine layer will reorganize itself once again,” which will bring showers over the weekend, Goldberg said.

Those in the mountain and foothill area residents could see even stronger rainfall activity, according to NWS. Gusty winds will impact the mountains and deserts through Sunday.

SoCal residents can expect more rainfall through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 this Labor Day weekend. (National Weather Service)

Overnight rainfall totals across Southern California on Sept. 1-2, 2023. (National Weather Service)

Partly cloudy skies will remain through Sunday and cooler weather is expected across L.A., Orange County and the Inland Empire with average temps in the mid to high 70s through Labor Day.

Beach hazard warnings are in effect through Tuesday across all L.A. and Ventura counties, the Malibu coast and the Catalina and Santa Barbara islands.

Those headed to the beach should be aware of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves with elevated surf of three to six feet.

“There is an increased risk of ocean drowning,” the NWS warns. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near the shore.”

NWS also recommends mariners remain in port, seek safe harbor, and/or secure their vessels from severe wind and combined seas. Beachgoers should stay back from the water’s edge and off any coastal rocks.

The full forecast from KTLA’s Kaj Goldberg can be seen in the video player above.