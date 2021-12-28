More rain, snow coming to SoCal ahead of holiday weekend

Storm clouds blanket the Los Angeles skyline is seen from Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on Dec. 24, 2021. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

The second of two storms forecast for this week is expected to hit Southern California on Wednesday, bringing more precipitation to close out a wet December and likely providing more snow for skiers.

By Wednesday morning, a low-pressure trough will swing through Central California, “and there will be widespread rain south of it and through all four of our counties,” said the National Weather Service in Oxnard, which covers Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The system is expected to move south through Thursday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center issued a slight risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday and that night in eastern Los Angeles County.

Unlike most winter storms that tend to bring heavier rainfall to counties north of Los Angeles, this system’s most significant precipitation could fall over Ventura and L.A. counties, the weather service said.

