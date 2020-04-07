More rain, snow headed to SoCal; winter storm warning in place for some mountain areas

Another heavy dose of rain and snow will hit Southern California Tuesday after a powerful storm doused the region a day earlier.

Forecasters are calling for especially heavy amounts of mountain snow with Tuesday’s weather system.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Bernardino and Riverside county mountain areas above 5,500 feet until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy snow is expected to make travel difficult to impossible. Forecasters are calling for between 10 to 16 inches of snow with some areas getting up to 32 inches.

In Los Angeles County, snow levels will range from 4,000 to 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Accumulations between 12 and 18 inches are expected for areas above 6,000 feet.

Light snow is also a possibility Tuesday and Wednesday morning through the Grapevine portion of the 5 Freeway, according to the Weather Service.

Drivers in areas that could be impacted by snow need to carry chains and be on the lookout for icy roadways, travel delays and road closures.

Nat'l Weather Service advises snow as low as 4000' in @CaltransDist7 local mountains through Thursday morning 4/9 https://t.co/OIlX8J5wWy

Check for chain requirements & road closures at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf . Click on the images of "tires" for chain requirement details. pic.twitter.com/BVSWj70KEl — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 7, 2020

The rain that fell on Sunday and Monday has already brought some impressive totals to the Southland:

Downtown L.A. – 1.22”

Pasadena – 2.40”

Hollywood – 1.76”

Camarillo – 0.91”

Corona Del Mar – 1.62”

Ontario – 1.45”

Temecula – 1.18”

Hesperia – 0.37”

Parts of Southern California received a small break in the stormy weather Tuesday morning but forecasters say another round of heavy rain is on the way.

A chance of showers will linger into Thursday.

Here is a radar estimated image showing the precipitation totals over the past 48-hours through 7AM this morning.



For a precipitation summary table visit: https://t.co/E8CdZDpy5S#LArain #CAwx #LAweather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/5xCdhZM4gt — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 7, 2020

Related Content Snow possible on the Grapevine early Tuesday, Wednesday morning Video