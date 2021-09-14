More San Fernando Valley voters cast provisional ballots as ‘equipment issue’ persists

Voters from across the political spectrum expressed frustration and dismay as they reported having trouble casting a ballot at a Woodland Hills vote center in Tuesday’s recall election.

Several voters from both the Republican and Democratic parties said they tried to drop off vote-by-mail ballots or vote in person at the Disabled American Veterans 73 vote center on Tuesday, only to be told they had already voted. As a result, they were offered provisional ballots — something that made some voters unhappy with the situation.

“I wasn’t born yesterday,” said Kenneth Blake, who was among those told by poll workers that he had already cast a ballot. “Common sense tells me that the system is still rigged and they do not want the American people to have the honest vote for themselves.”

A woman who identified herself only as Brenda told KTLA that not only did she experience a problem at the Woodland Hills location on Tuesday, she has also run into issues in past elections.

Asked if she felt like giving up, Brenda — her voice choked with emotion — responded, “It really does. I feel so left behind and so wiped away.”

The trouble at the Disabled American Veterans center stemmed from a major glitch with some electronic polling devices that are used to check in registered voters.

The problem, which also occurred at a different Woodland Hills vote center over the weekend, was described by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office as an “equipment issue.”

“The Registrar identified issues with the settings on some of the electronic poll book devices used at these locations to check-in voters prior to issuing ballots,” a statement from the office explained.

Voters who experienced issues were given pink provisional ballots, which are also used for new voters, people without ID, someone whose vote may have already been recorded, inactive voters and out-of-county voters.

Provisional ballots are only counted once the voter’s registration has been verified and election officials confirmed the person did not already cast a ballot in the election, according to the county’s election office.

“The provisional ballots are the failsafe method, so they’re actually there to be sure that nobody is turned away and that if there is a system issue or any problem with voting, that every voter still gets the change to vote,” L.A. County Registrar-Recorded Dean Logan said.

Even with the provisional ballots, some voters at the Woodland Hills location told KTLA they are fed up, while others said they simply felt rendered helpless by the process.

“All I can do is my part. And once I do my part, wherever else it goes, I can’t do anything about it,” Leo Elias told KTLA. “I wish I could go straight to a place where I could put it in and have somebody count it right there in person.”

More than 250 vote centers were open for in-person voting throughout Los Angeles County, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.