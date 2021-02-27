More Santa Ana winds are on the way in Southern California

Parts of Southern California are bracing for another round of potentially damaging Santa Ana winds that could take out trees and power lines and elevate the risk of fire.

Locally gusty northerly winds will shift around to the northeast Saturday night into Sunday, peaking in the morning hours before dissipating in the afternoon, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“That will be a Santa Ana and it will be a fairly strong one,” Sweet said.

The strongest winds are expected in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, which could see gusts of 70 mph, with 65-mph gusts possible in the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley, Sweet said. Gusts could reach 50 mph in the San Fernando and Ventura County valleys and along the coast, with gusts of 40 mph possible between the Hollywood Hills and Leo Carrillo Beach in Malibu, he said.

