More Santa Ana winds forecast in SoCal after weekend event causes damage, power outages

Gusty Santa Ana winds will return to the Southland Tuesday, just days after an event felled trees and power lines across the region, and caused widespread power outages.

This one isn’t expected to be as powerful as the previous round, which brought fierce gusts as high as 89 mph to parts of Southern California.

Winds are expected to pick up Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the strongest coming Wednesday morning, and die down again by Thursday, forecasters say.

The moderate event will still bring isolated gusts of up to 50 mph, including in Los Angeles County mountains, below the Cajon Pass and in the Santa Ana Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds with speeds of up to 45 mph are anticipated in the Ventura County, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. And gusts as high as 35 mph may hit coastal Ventura and L.A. counties, and inland to the Hollywood Hills, NWS said.

Elsewhere, winds could reach 30 to 40 mph in the Inland Empire and inland Orange County, according to meteorologist Dan Gregoria with the weather service’s San Diego office. Winds will be lighter further to the south, he said in a weather briefing.

This is the second round of Santa Ana winds in less than a week. The last event toppled trees onto homes, vehicles and streets, causing major damage, and resulted in electricity outages that left thousands of residents in the dark for hours.

Forecasters warned that potential impacts from these winds are more of the same: “Tree limbs could be knocked down along with possible power outages,” NWS tweeted.

Wind advisories will go into effect in many parts of the region beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday and expire late morning to noon Wednesday.