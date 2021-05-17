More shootings reported along 91 Fwy in SoCal as investigation into BB gun attacks continues

The California Highway Patrol is looking into three more incidents that may be linked to a series of BB gun attacks that have occurred along the 91 Freeway in Riverside and Orange counties in the past week.

The latest three cases were reported in the Corona area on Monday. In each instance, the driver was traveling along the freeway and heard either a popping sound or a window shatter, according to CHP Officer Dan Olivas.

Investigators determined the damage to the vehicles was consistent with that caused by a BB gun, Olivas said. No injuries have been reported.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on May 17, 2021.