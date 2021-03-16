More SoCal counties move into less-restrictive red tier this week

Matt and Leanne Harmon of Santa Clarita enjoy a beer at Ventura Coast Brewing Co. in this undated photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California’s coronavirus canvas is taking on a distinctively red hue, with 10 more counties — including San Diego, Riverside, Sacramento, Ventura and Santa Barbara — escaping the most-restrictive rung in the state’s color-coded reopening roadmap this week.

The exodus from the strictest purple tier to the more lenient red tier, unveiled through updated data released Tuesday, leaves only a smattering of counties subject to the most severe limitations and represent the widest unlocking of the state’s economy in months.

The tier progression was made possible by a significant shift in California’s reopening strategy, one implemented after the state met its self-set goal of administering 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the most disadvantaged communities.

Upon reaching that target, the state began allowing counties with a coronavirus case rate, adjusted based on the number of tests performed, of up to 10 new cases per day per 100,000 people to exit the purple tier. Previously, only counties with case rates at or below 7 new coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 people could move into the red tier.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.