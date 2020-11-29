More sweeping stay-at-home order is likely if L.A. County can’t slow COVID-19 spike

Los Angeles County officials said they are hoping a new set of restrictions can help slow the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases but warned that a tougher stay-at-home measure will be necessary if cases keep spiking.

Barbara Ferrer, the L.A. County health director, on Saturday said officials hope the more narrowly tailored restrictions will be sufficient to slow the spread of the coronavirus without reverting to stricter stay-at-home orders like those put in place in March.

She said the county is “at a different place now than we were in March and April, when we didn’t have the science around masking and distancing.

“Now that we do, it offers us a slightly different path forward,” she said. “But I’ll be honest: It only offers us a different path forward if everyone’s doing it.”

Deaths, which lag 2-3 weeks after cases and hospitalizations go up, are also climbing. Sadly, we expect this number to increase in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/abENBwa3Qm — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 29, 2020