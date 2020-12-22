More than 10% of L.A. County Sheriff’s Department employees in COVID-19 quarantine

More than 10% of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s employees are in quarantine due to the coronavirus, a number officials attributed to the explosion of cases throughout the county.

As of Monday, 655 non-sworn and 1,216 sworn personnel were in quarantine after having tested positive or having had a confirmed exposure, according to department data. The department has about 17,500 employees, according to spokesman Lt. John Satterfield. Of those, more than 10,100 are sworn personnel, according to data from early September.

In response, officials have staggered schedules, hired extra staff and encouraged strategies to limit transmission, such as mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, Satterfield said, adding: “I believe it is a reflection of what is occurring in the community.”

Los Angeles County has seen an unprecedented increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, and officials are warning that with hospitals over capacity, medical care is starting to be compromised.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.