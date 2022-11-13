The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shared this photo of fentanyl, meth and a gun seized after a Nov. 10, 2022, traffic stop.

A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said.

During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Between the searches of the car and home, investigators found and seized 104.1 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5.12 ounces of meth and a gun, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department declined to release further information, citing an ongoing investigation.