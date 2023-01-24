Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday.

Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On Jan. 18, authorities entered the area on foot.

“A sizeable transient encampment was located, and several high-value items were found in plain view,” SBPD said in a news release. “These items consisted of Milwaukee drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws, and hydraulic cutting tools.”

Police also found more than a dozen laptops, cellphones, iPads and point-of-sale devices believed to be stolen during the recent burglaries.

“The victims of the burglaries were identified, and their property was returned,” the news release stated.

The three suspects were not identified, though officials said they were arrested on felony charges.

Members of SBPD’s Southern District Resource Team enter a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed during a burglary investigation on Jan. 18, 2023 (SBPD)

A suspect is taken into custody in a Santa Ana riverbed encampment after thousands of dollars in stolen property was discovered on Jan. 18, 2023, amid a burglary investigation (SBPD)

A suspect is taken into custody in a Santa Ana riverbed encampment after thousands of dollars in stolen property was discovered on Jan. 18, 2023, amid a burglary investigation (SBPD)

Stolen property recovered amid a burglary investigation that led authorities to a Santa Ana riverbed encampment on Jan. 18, 2023 (SBPD)

Stolen property recovered amid a burglary investigation that led authorities to a Santa Ana riverbed encampment on Jan. 18, 2023 (SBPD)

Stolen property recovered amid a burglary investigation that led authorities to a Santa Ana riverbed encampment on Jan. 18, 2023 (SBPD)

Stolen property recovered amid a burglary investigation that led authorities to a Santa Ana riverbed encampment on Jan. 18, 2023 (SBPD)

Stolen property recovered amid a burglary investigation that led authorities to a Santa Ana riverbed encampment on Jan. 18, 2023 (SBPD)

Stolen property recovered amid a burglary investigation that led authorities to a Santa Ana riverbed encampment on Jan. 18, 2023 (SBPD)

Officials reported the encampment to San Bernardino County Public Works for cleanup in the coming days.

Anyone with information regarding stolen property can contact Sergeant Anna McKenna at 909-384-4885.