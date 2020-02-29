More than 2.6 tons of meth, 4 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin seized in San Bernardino County bust

Law enforcement officials display drugs and guns seized during a bust in San Bernardino on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, 2020. (Credit: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)

Federal and local officials seized more than 2.6 tons of methamphetamine, four pounds of cocaine, two pounds of heroin and six assault rifles during a two-day raid targeting a suspected drug stash house in San Bernardino County, as well as three storage units.

A multi-agency task force was working an investigating regarding a local drug trafficking organization when members learned of the alleged stash house within San Bernardino County, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said in a written statement. Investigators obtained a search warrant and showed up at the home on Feb. 20.

“A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence where agents seized 76 pounds of methamphetamine and one kilogram of black tar heroin,” the statement said. “While at the residence investigators found information leading to multiple storage units.”

A visit to the first storage unit turned up 1,043 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, officials said.

Officials found a “full methamphetamine conversion lab” inside the second storage unit, containing 170 gallons of liquid methamphetamine that was in the process of being crystalized, according to the DEA. A gallon of liquid methamphetamine generally yields about 7 pounds of the crystalized drug, in this case adding up to just short of 1,200 pounds.

Investigators searched a third storage unit on Feb. 21, finding 350 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, two kilograms of cocaine, six assault rifles, one pistol and 2,800 rounds of ammunition, officials said.

Officials did not described any arrests during the bust, which was part of “DEA Operation Crystal Shield.”

“Drug trafficking is not a victimless crime and through our law enforcement partnerships we were able to successfully disrupt the flood of drugs in our area,” DEA Special Agent in Charge William Bodner said. “This seizure signifies we are making an impact in dismantling the drug organizations that corrode the safety of our neighborhoods.”

San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon also commended the team, which was comprised of DEA agents, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies and the Inland Regional Narcotics Enforcement Team.

“The joint operation with our local law enforcement partners and the Drug Enforcement Administration was a significant move to disrupt and dismantle sizable narcotics trafficking in San Bernardino County,” he said. “We will continue to target these criminal enterprises that invade our communities and put them out of business.”

