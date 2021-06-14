More than 30 brown pelicans found mutilated on O.C. beaches, wildlife care organization says

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center released an image of one of the mutilated birds.

An Orange County wildlife care organization on Monday sought the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for intentionally breaking the wings of brown pelicans in coastal areas of the region.

At least 32 mutilated birds suffering from “significant” injuries have been found recently along beaches between San Clemente and Huntington Beach, according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center.

Of the rescued brown pelicans, 22 had compound fractures, or open fractures, to their wings leaving part of the bone exposed to the outside environment, a news release from the nonprofit organization stated.

“These are very serious injuries that require emergency surgeries and long term care,” Dr. Elizabeth Wood, a veterinarian, said in the release.

The center called the attacks “brutal,” and released a graphic image showing one brown pelican with a broken wing, its bones clearly visible.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information about the crimes is urged to call the CalTIP hotline at 888-334-2258. Tips can also also be left via text by texting “CALTIP”, followed by a space and the message, to 847411.

More information is expected to be released at a news conference Wednesday morning that will include a representative from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to the release.

The organization is also asking for donations to help pay for the expensive treatments and care the maimed birds will need. Donations can be made here.