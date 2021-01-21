More than 4,000 died of COVID-19 since New Year’s Day in L.A. County

The chance that a person hospitalized for COVID-19 will die in L.A. County has doubled in recent months.

According to an analysis by the L.A. County Department of Health Services, in September and October, there was about 1 in 8 chance for patients hospitalized for COVID-19 to die. But since November, the chance of dying for those hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased to about 1 in 4.

Of the more than 14,000 L.A. County residents who have so far died from COVID-19, more than 4,000 deaths have been reported since New Year’s Day.

Dr. Roger Lewis, director of COVID-19 hospital demand modeling for the L.A. County Department of Health Services, said the increased chance of dying is a result of hospitals being so crowded that only the sickest patients are being admitted to the hospital.

