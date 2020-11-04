More than 50 arrested after LAPD declared unlawful assembly near Staples Center on election night

Los Angeles police say more than 50 people were arrested in the city’s downtown Tuesday night, including one person for assaulting an officer.

LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell says Wednesday that 54 people were arrested for failing to disperse after police declared several groups gathered downtown to be unlawful assemblies, including 40 people who allegedly blocked train tracks.

Another 30 people received citations and six other people were detained but released near the Staples Center earlier in the night.

Spell says the officer who was assaulted is OK but did not have any additional details.

Hundreds of police officers are stationed around the city in an effort to discourage civil unrest. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not have any reports of arrests across the county.

Law enforcement agencies statewide have ramped up their presence but do not report any credible threats related to the election.