More than 5,000 pounds of fireworks, firearms seized in Florence-Firestone neighborhood; man arrested

Long Beach police released this photo of fireworks seized during a search warrant in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South L.A. on Dec. 11, 2020.

Officers arrested a man and seized thousands of pounds of fireworks along with illegal firearms in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Saturday.

Detectives on Friday detained Erik Ramos, a 30-year-old L.A. resident, after a traffic stop near the 1200 block of E. 91st Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach police released this photo of firearms seized during a search warrant in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South L.A. on Dec. 11, 2020.

On the same day, drug investigations and vice detectives with the agency served a search warrant in the area and seized illegal firearms and more than 5,000 pounds of fireworks, Long Beach police spokesperson Allison Gallagher said.

“All fireworks are illegal in Long Beach and we will continue to work year-round on enforcement,” the Police Department said on Twitter.

He was booked into jail Friday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle and possession of dangerous fireworks.

Ramos was released later that day on $10,000 bond, county inmate records show.

Authorities provided no further details about the circumstances surrounding case.