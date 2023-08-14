More than 500,000 Los Angeles Unified School District students are geared up for the first day of school Monday.

The nation’s second-largest district is ready and fully staffed for the big day.

It is the first time in the school district’s history that all teacher vacancies have been filled in advance of the school year, LAUSD Superintendent Albert Carvalho told KTLA early Monday morning.

“We are ready,” Carvalho said. “Nothing beats the caring teacher in the classroom that understands the child, touches his heart to influence his mind.”

More than 70,000 professionals are employed and ready to begin the new year, he said.

Carvalho described the beginning of the school year as “the reawaking of the sleeping giant called LAUSD from its summer nap.”

LAUSD boasts a number of important school programs that are in place for students:

Before- and after-school programs

Arts programs

Dual language programs

High dosage tutoring

Social-emotional mental health supports

Free breakfast, lunch and snack

Carvalho was particularly proud of the food program saying it was “critically important because we can not teach the hungry kid.”

For students already thinking ahead to next year’s summer vacation, the last day of school is scheduled for June 11, 2024.