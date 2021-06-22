More than 57K counterfeit items, including Cialis pills and designer bags, seized at Port of Long Beach

An image provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials shows some of the items seized at the Port of Long Beach.

Louis Vuitton bags. Givenchy shirts. Chanel sunglasses. Nike Air sneakers. More than 47,000 Cialis pills.

All of the goods arriving at the Port of Long Beach last month would have fetched a pretty penny — had any of them been real.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a container holding a cache of 57,607 counterfeit goods that authorities estimate could have amounted to more than $12.7 million for the genuine retail value.

“One important aspect of CBP’s vast mission is to protect American consumers and industry from trade fraud,” Donald Kusser, the agency’s director for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the work performed by CBP officers at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport to prevent illicit goods from entering the United States.”

