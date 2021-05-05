Over 700 migrant kids being held at Long Beach Convention Center; 47 test positive for coronavirus

After being converted to a shelter for migrant children last month, the Long Beach Convention Center is now holding 710 girls and boys amid an influx of unaccompanied minors at the U.S. southern border, officials said Wednesday.

The temporary shelter can house up to 1,000 children, meaning it’s already at about 70% capacity. And 47 of the children — about 6.6% of those in the facility — have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Zhan Caplan, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those who are sick are in isolation and receiving care from UCLA Health, Caplan said. Officials previously said the children undergo a medical screening upon arriving at the center.

Meanwhile, federal authorities are beginning the process of reuniting the youth with their families, Caplan said.

Eight reunifications had been completed by Wednesday morning, and another 20 were scheduled across the next three days. Officials hoped to carry out 40 by the end of this week, and 100 next week, Caplan said.

Federal officials aim to get every child placed into the care of their family or sponsor within about seven to 10 days, but some cases may take longer, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia when the facility first opened.

The convention center was converted after Long Beach City Council unanimously approved a plan last month to provide shelter, food and recreational activities to children as other holding centers on the southern border filled up.

Long Beach is more than 100 miles from Mexico, but it’s not the only space in the Los Angeles area being used to house young migrants amid the influx of unaccompanied minors. The Pomona Fairplex began accepting children Saturday and has enough space to hold up to 2,500.

At Long Beach, the convention center is mostly taking in girls under 18 years old as well as boys under 12 — including siblings.

They’re provided with clothing, toiletries, three meals a day and snacks. They spend three to four hours in a classroom every day while also being given access to outdoor space, large screen TVs for video games, board games, books and other supplies, federal authorities say.

The setup inside the convention halls includes hundreds of cots as well as some plush seating and outdoor furniture for relaxing and socializing.

The city of Long Beach has established an online portal providing details on how community members can make tax-deductible monetary donations to help the children. It also lets organizations sign up to provide complimentary services at the temporary shelter, like health care, legal services, family reunification, education, meal services and language translation.