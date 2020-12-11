More than half of youths in L.A. County juvenile detention facilities were in quarantine this week

More than half of the youths in L.A. County’s juvenile detention facilities were in quarantine this week — a move that officials say was done out of an abundance of caution after a surge in positive cases of the coronavirus among staff.

According to the department’s Dec. 8 daily report on coronavirus in its facilities, 272 of its 521 youths in juvenile halls and camps were in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19. Ten youths were also in isolation after testing positive.

During a Probation Commission meeting Thursday, Tom Faust, acting chief deputy of juvenile services, said that like Los Angeles County, which has seen a rapid rise in cases, there’s been a spike of positive tests among staff. The quarantines, he said, are based on a staff member testing positive “much more so than a youth.”

As of Thursday morning, about 35 probation officers from the juvenile detention facilities were in isolation because of positive results on COVID-19 tests. Juvenile Court Health Services has taken the approach of placing an entire building in quarantine even if staff worked in only one area of the living quarters.

