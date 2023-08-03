Not only are resale ticket prices falling for Taylor Swift’s six-show residency at SoFi Stadium, but thousands of additional tickets are suddenly becoming available.

On Thursday morning, just hours before Swift was scheduled to hit the stage for the first concert, some seats in the 500 level were selling in the $300 range, down from $600s and $700s two days earlier.

On Wednesday morning, Vivid Seats, a popular resale market, had roughly 2300 tickets available for Thursday’s show. A day later, there were 3200 seats for sale -across all sections- ranging from $359 to more than $3,000, before fees.

A look at the tickets for sale on Vivid Seats for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Aug. 3, 2023.

This was also true for her five remaining SoFi shows.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is shattering records at every stop. Experts believe it could become the first tour to top $1 billion in sales.

The U.S. leg was supposed to end after the six-night run at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. However, on Thursday morning, the pop star announced additional shows in 2024 in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.