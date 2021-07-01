More triple-digit heat in the SoCal forecast for the July 4th weekend

Elevated temperatures will continue across Southern California for the holiday weekend, including part of Los Angeles County where temperatures are expected to climb above 100.

Although heat alerts have been lifted for the Santa Clarita and west San Fernando valleys as well as the east San Gabriel Valley, an alert for the Antelope Valley has been extended through Friday, with the National Weather Service predicting triple-digit temperatures there over the holiday weekend.

In downtown Los Angeles, highs are expected to hover around 80 degrees through the holiday weekend. Temperatures along the coast will be slightly lower, in the low to mid-70s, forecasters said.

More heat is expected in the coming weeks.

