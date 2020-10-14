More victims ID’d months after man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting juveniles in L.A. area

Princeton Bloome is seen in a pair of photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

More victims of a sexual assault suspect have been identified months after his arrest, and police are again asking for additional victims to come forward, LAPD officials said Tuesday.

So far, seven victims have been tied to Princeton Bloome, 22, who was arrested in June.

Bloome allegedly posed as a 17-year-old and met teens between 12 and 17 years old online.

He eventually met the teens in person and allegedly started a dating relationship with them, police said.

“The short relationship ultimately lead Bloome to sexually assault the teenagers,” police said.

He allegedly used false identities and made up stories about his lifestyle to lure teen girls.

He was also known to frequent the Topanga mall and other shopping centers in the San Fernando Valley.

Related Content Police search for more possible victims of man accused of sexually assaulting juveniles in L.A. area

Last month, LAPD officials detailed three incidents involving Bloome:

In 2018, he met a 13-year-old child online and lured the victim to a location in the Topanga area, where the sexual assault occurred, police said. Bloome then met the victim several more times over a one-month period and threatened to harm the victim and the victim’s family if the meetings stopped.

In January, Bloome allegedly assaulted another 13-year-old, this time in the North Hollywood area.

Investigators said Bloome also threatened to harm this victim and the victim’s family.

A third case involved a 16-year-old victim Bloome sexually assaulted in the West Los Angeles area in May, the Police Department said.

Authorities said they have identified seven victims tied to Bloome, and that the assaults occurred in the West San Fernando Valley area, the Mission division area and Van Nuys between 2017 and 2019.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed “several” counts against Bloome for crimes against children, but charges tied to the additional victims are pending, according to police.

Investigators in the North Hollywood sexual assault unit received anonymous information about Bloome, leading them to believe he may have victimized more people.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Perez or Officer Rico at 818-754-8435 and 818-754-8436.