Christopher Griddine is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 3, 2022.

A 27-year-old Santa Monica College student has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two fellow students and authorities are looking for more possible victims.

Christopher Griddine was taken into custody on Sept. 26, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records show.

Authorities provided no details about the two alleged sexual assaults, but indicated they are working with the Santa Monica College Police Department in an attempt to identify more victims.

“Based on the nature of the offenses, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” officials said in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials released two photos of Griddine, one from 2019, and the other was his booking photo.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Griddine or any additional crimes he may have committed is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s special victims bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS.