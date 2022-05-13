Authorities are looking for more potential victims of a 69-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused two girls from 2011 to 2012 when he lived in South El Monte.

Jesus Ramirez-Ramirez was arrested last month in connection with the sexual abuse, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday.

The L.A. County District Attorney Office later filed three felony counts of lewd acts with a child.

He is being held on $1.3 million bail, officials said.

“Based on the nature of the allegation and the proximity of Mr. Ramirez’s residence to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release. “Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

No further details about the allegations or the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s special victims bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.