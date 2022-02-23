More victims sought after Long Beach man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 2 girls

James Earl Britt and one of his vehicles are seen in photos released by the Long Beach Police Department on Feb. 23, 2022.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Long Beach, authorities said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Long Beach police began investigating a reported sexual assault involving a man driving a 2005 silver Volvo.

The man allegedly coerced a 16-year-old girl into entering his vehicle near Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue before driving the victim elsewhere, according to police.

The man then forced the victim into “performing sexual acts” and dropped her off at another location.

During the investigation, police identified James Earl Britt, of Long Beach, as the suspect in a similar incident involving a 17-year-old girl. In that incident, which occurred in May 2018, Britt was driving a white Mercedes sedan, police said.

Britt was arrested Feb. 19 on suspicion of two counts of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, two counts of sexual battery and two counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.

His bail was set at $100,000.

No further details about the assaults and the suspect have been released.

Investigators determined Britt, who according to arrest records weighs 235 pounds, has access to several other vehicles and believe he may have victimized more people. Authorities on Wednesday released an image of one of his vehicles.

They encourage additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with information about Britt, or any other incidents possibly tied to him, can call the Police Department’s sex crimes detail at 562-570-7368.