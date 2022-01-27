More victims sought after Long Beach man arrested in connection with series of sexual batteries

Christopher Royal Starr is seen in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on Jan. 27, 2022.

A Long Beach man has been arrested in a series of sexual batteries dating back to last May, and authorities are seeking additional victims.

Christopher Royal Starr, 33, was arrested Thursday after an extensive investigation, Long Beach police said.

He is suspected in sexual batteries that occurred between May 30 and Sept. 24, 2021.

Generally, the victims were described as women who were walking alone. During several of the incidents, the assailant appeared to be jogging, and as he passed the victim, he would “commit a sexual battery and flee from the area on foot,” police said.

In one incident, the assailant was riding an electric scooter.

The assaults occurred between Alamitos Avenue, east to Redondo Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, and north to Anaheim Street, police said.

Authorities had previously released dates, times and locations of the incidents:

May 30, 2021, about 5:40 p.m., near the area of Redondo Avenue and Anaheim Street

June 29, 2021, about 9:50 a.m., near the area of 3rd street and Cherry Avenue

Aug. 16, 2021, about 4 p.m., near the area of Orizaba Avenue and 4th Street

Aug. 16, 2021, about 10:30 p.m., near the area of Temple Avenue and 4th Street

Aug. 30, 2021, about 9:25 a.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and East Broadway

Sept. 3, 2021, about 10:30 a.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and 3rd Street

Sept. 12, 2021, about 2:05 p.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and 2nd Street

Sept. 24, 2021, about 2:05 p.m., near the area of Redondo Avenue and 4th Street

Starr was booked on suspicion of three counts of sexual battery and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Authorities indicated the suspect may have victimized more people.

Anyone with information about Starr can call sex crimes Detective William Neal at 562- 570-7368.