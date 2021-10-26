More victims sought after Thousand Oaks man charged with sexually abusing 2 girls

Guadalupe Rosas Hernandez is seen in a photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 26, 2021.

A Thousand Oaks man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing two girls, officials announced Tuesday.

Guadalupe Rosas Hernandez, 55, had been under investigation earlier this month after a 13-year-old girl revealed that the suspect had inappropriately touched her several times.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies later learned of another possible victim who was 15 years old.

Detectives interviewed the second victim who told them that she had also been inappropriately touched by Hernandez several times when she was 13, officials said.

“Significant evidence” against Hernandez was discovered and he was arrested, authorities said without elaborating.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office then filed two counts of lewd acts upon a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4 and his bail was set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe Hernandez may have victimized others.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Detective Nicole Adrianzen at 805-494-8229.