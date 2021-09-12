More voting centers open in L.A. County ahead of governor recall election just days away

More voting centers have opened up in Los Angeles County ahead of the gubernatorial recall election just days away.

On Sunday, the El Monte School District welcomed voters to cast their ballots and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Jeff Seymour Family Center, located at 10900 Mulhall St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christina Davila, the executive administrator for the Family Center, said the decision to host both a mobile voting center and a vaccine pop-up clinic was made in conjunction with the L.A. County Registrar’s Office.

There are now over 250 early voting centers open in L.A. County, with many open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Some voting centers reported problems on Saturday, with one locating being at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills. Some voters say they were told the computers showed them as already having voted, even though they had not.

Meanwhile, the upcoming recall election on Sept.14 will decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will be replaced by one of 46 candidates running against him.

The election is taking place amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and as wildfires rage across the state.

There have been previous attempts to recall Newsom, but this is the first challenge to get to the ballot.

The election will also be the second recall election for a governor in California state history. The other election took place in 2003 when Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was recalled and Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor.