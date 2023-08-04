A Moreno Valley clerk was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the perpetrator.

The employee of a business in the 24000 block of John F. Kennedy Drive was held up around 4 a.m., officials said in a news release.

That address appears to correspond with a Circle K convenience store and gas station.

The employee complied and gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before the man fled on foot, officials said. No one was injured.

The robber is a man believed to be about 6 feet tall who has an athletic build and is in his 20s.

“He was wearing dark colored clothing, white shoes, with a hoodie pulled over his head and a black face mask covering his face,” the release said. “The suspect is still outstanding and considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Keene at 951-486-6700.