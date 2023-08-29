Over the past few years, brawls at malls and shopping centers have become a somewhat regular occurrence.

But at Moreno Valley Mall, the three fights that happened on Sunday were beyond the pale, requiring the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to be called, and management is cracking down on unaccompanied teens.

The youths, who were drawn by $4 movie tickets, may now face additional stipulations if they visit the shopping center at 22500 Town Circle after 5 p.m. on weekdays or anytime on weekends, according to a report in the Inland Empire’s Press-Enterprise.

Specifically, the mall plans to require minors to wear lanyards that feature their names and the contact information that can be used to report misbehavior to their parents, according to the Press-Enterprise.

The announcement came a day after the brawls, which forced Moreno Valley Mall management to “go back to the drawing board with regard to unattended youth at our property,” according to a post by Chelsey Ritchie in the Moreno Valley Matters Facebook group.

“We would like to remind you that the mall security is not a babysitting service and it is the responsibility of parents to raise their children to be respectful to others and to compose themselves accordingly when out in public,” Ritchie said.