Moreno Valley man accused of trying to drown, bury wife alive at San Diego County beach

Authorities respond to an attempted homicide investigation on Coronado Beach on Feb. 24, 2021, in an image released by the Coronado Police Department.

A Moreno Valley man is accused of attempted homicide after his wife told police he tried to kill and bury her on a beach in San Diego County Wednesday night, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Coronado police said the woman called 911 just before 9 p.m. to report that her husband, 23-year-old Jose Luis Mares III, attacked her after the couple went to the beach earlier that evening.

Police say the couple were talking when they got into an argument and Mares began attacking her. He allegedly tried to throw her in the ocean before attempting to bury her in a hole in the sand.

The woman managed to escape and run from Mares and off the beach to a nearby sidewalk, where a passerby found her in the 900 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and transported her to a trauma center in San Diego.

Coronado police found Mares, of Moreno Valley, hiding in the backyard of a nearby home. He is expected to face charges of attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and parole violation, according to police.

Coronado is a tourist destination known for its beach resorts and is located on a peninsula in the San Diego Bay.