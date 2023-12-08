A Moreno Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly opened fire on a Yucaipa home last month.

Peter Ibarra Gurrola, 22, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Nov. 17 attack on a house in the 33000 block of Colorado Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After multiple gunshots were reported last month, deputies found “numerous shell casings in the street and numerous bullet strikes to the residence,” officials said.

After Gurrola’s arrest, deputies found multiple firearms at his home, officials said.

At the time of the shooting, victims told deputies that they “believed the suspect was the ex-boyfriend of a visitor at the residence,” though it’s unclear if Gurrola is indeed the former partner of someone who was at the house.

Gurrola faces a charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and is being held at the Central Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail. He was due to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Swanson or Deputy Savage at 909-918-2305.

To report information anonymously, call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the WeTip website.