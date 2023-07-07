Alex Soza is shown in this undated photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A Moreno Valley man is behind bars after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said he assaulted two elderly women with the intent to rape at least one of them on Wednesday.

Alex Soza, 26, was identified as the culprit in two separate early-morning attacks, one in the 12000 block of Perris Boulevard and another in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, officials said in a news release.

In the Perris Boulevard attack, which was reported just before 12:30 a.m., the victim answered a knock at her door. The attacker, believed to be Soza, then entered the home, strangled the woman and knocked her to the ground, authorities said.

While deputies were investigating that incident, they were called to Eucalyptus Avenue for reports of a similar attack.

The second woman was struck in the head, causing her to fall down. It was only because a good Samaritan distracted the attacker that the assault stopped, deputies said.

“Evidence of a sexual assault was later found at the scene,” deputies said.

Both women were taken to local hospitals with moderate injuries “received while struggling with the suspect,” the release said.

Soza was identified as the attacker in both assaults, and he was arrested at his home later Wednesday, authorities said.

He faces four felony charges: kidnapping, assault with intent to rape, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

He is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, jail records show, and he is not eligible for bail.

He was due to appear in the Riverside Hall Of Justice Friday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Deputy Christina Banuelos at 951-486–6700.