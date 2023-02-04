Gabriel Molina is shown in this photo provided by the Riverside Police Department on Feb. 4, 2023.

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said.

Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.

In each incident, the robber produced a handgun and demanded money, then forced employees into a back room. In one instance, he also stole an employee’s car, police said.

Molina was captured after another armed robbery, this one on Jan. 27 in Moreno Valley, police said. He was tracked to his home in the 24000 block of Meyers Avenue, arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

He faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Richard Glover at 951-353-7134 or RGlover@RiversideCA.gov, or Officer Chris Moberg at 951-826-8719 or CMoberg@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.