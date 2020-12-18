Moreno Valley man, woman arrested on suspicion of torturing 4-year-old who suffered brain injuries

Christina Michael Daniela Rivera, 47, and Michael Joe Macliz Sr., 45, are seen in photos provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 17, 2020.

After a yearlong investigation, a Moreno Valley man and woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of torturing a 4-year-old child who suffered brain injuries, officials said.

Michael Joe Macliz Sr., 45, and Christina Michael Daniela Rivera, 47, were taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. on $1 million arrest warrants, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the pair since January this year, when the 4-year-old child was admitted into Loma Linda Medical Center with life-threatening head, face and brain injuries.

The child remains in a nursing facility for long-term care, officials said.

Investigators found that the child’s injuries were a result of physical abuse suffered under the care of Macliz and Rivera.

They were both booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for torture and child endangerment charges.

Rivera also faces a charge for assault of a child under eight years of age, resulting in the child becoming comatose due to brain injury or suffering paralysis, according to county inmate records.

Officials did not provide information on the child’s relationship to Macliz and Rivera.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Investigator Carlos Topete at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-776-1099.