Moreno Valley middle school teacher allegedly sent explicit, inappropriate messages to student

A 39-year-old Moreno Valley middle school teacher was arrested this week after authorities said she sent explicit and inappropriate messages to a student.

Emily Wentworth is seen in a booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received a tip regarding a teacher at Palm Middle School on Monday afternoon. After conducting interviews, investigators searched the instructor’s home in Nuevo to collect digital media, sheriff’s officials said.

Emily Wentworth was taken into custody at her residence and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of distributing harmful matter to a minor, authorities said.

She was released Wednesday on $5,000 bail, custody records show.

