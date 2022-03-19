An arson investigation is underway after a memorial to military veterans was set on fire in Moreno Valley early Saturday morning.

Firefighters and law enforcement arrived at the Veterans Memorial at the Moreno Valley Civic Center around 5 a.m. to discover the landscaping surrounding the granite memorial ablaze.

Moreno Valley firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, but pictures shared by the city showed the landscaping was completely torched.

The Veterans Memorial was dedicated in June 2007 and is meant to honor the veteran community and those in Moreno Valley who lost their lives in service of the country. The star-shaped memorial features large granite panels with the names of Moreno Valley soldiers killed in action, metal sculptures of military equipment, and a bronze statue depicting a fallen soldier, created by Maryland artist Richard Rist.

The area surrounding the memorial is landscaped with olive trees and a rose garden, the city said. It’s unclear how much of the landscaping was destroyed in the fire.

“The people responsible for this horrible and cowardly act will be brought to justice,” said Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez in a news release. “This is not only destruction of government property, but it is also an attack on our veteran community in Moreno Valley.”

The investigation is ongoing and information is limited at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-486-6700 or the Riverside County Fire Department at 951-940-6900.