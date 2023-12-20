A historic downtown Los Angeles hotel is being turned into low-income housing.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation has purchased the Morrison Hotel at 1246 Hope St. for $12.4 million from Relevant Group, the Real Deal reports.

“AIDS Healthcare Foundation has come to the rescue again in preserving this 1914 structure for its most valuable purpose – housing 111 people who need a home,” the nonprofit said on Facebook.

Photographer Henry Diltz (center) is seen chatting with and flanked by key Healthy Housing Foundation staffers Robert Fields (L) and Dominique Eastman (R), during a ceremony celebrating AHF’s acquisition of the historic Morrison Hotel, a 1914 Single Room Occupancy building in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (Mark Von Holden/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

While the building was decades old at the time, the Morrison garnered attention in 1970 when it was featured on the cover of the Doors’ fifth album, “Morrison Hotel.”

The project brings a cost of $107,000 per unit, according to AHF, allowing the nonprofit to “once again demonstrate a sustainable model for housing our poorest residents.”